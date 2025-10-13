Next Article
Anand Rathi Wealth's profits and revenue soar in Q2
Business
Anand Rathi Wealth just posted a strong Q2, with profits up 31% to nearly ₹100 crore compared to last year.
Revenue also saw a solid boost, rising 22.6% to ₹297 crore, showing the company is on a serious growth streak.
AUM, client base, and interim dividend details
Their Assets Under Management shot up to over ₹91,500 crore, and they grew their client base by 16%, now serving almost 13,000 active clients—all while keeping attrition super low at just 0.18%.
The company announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per share (record date: October 17) and is setting up a new subsidiary in GIFT City, Gujarat.
After all this news dropped, their stock closed at ₹2,932.80 on the BSE.