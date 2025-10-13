Anand Rathi Wealth's profits and revenue soar in Q2

AUM, client base, and interim dividend details

Their Assets Under Management shot up to over ₹91,500 crore, and they grew their client base by 16%, now serving almost 13,000 active clients—all while keeping attrition super low at just 0.18%.

The company announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per share (record date: October 17) and is setting up a new subsidiary in GIFT City, Gujarat.

After all this news dropped, their stock closed at ₹2,932.80 on the BSE.