Anantam Highways Trust IPO opens today: Key details Business Oct 07, 2025

Anantam Highways Trust just opened its IPO, hoping to raise ₹400 crore to boost India's road infrastructure.

The offer is up for grabs until Thursday, and if you're watching the markets, it'll list on BSE and NSE on October 17.

The trust is set up by Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors LLP; its Project Manager and Investment Manager is Dilip Buildcon and aims to generate steady income from tolls and annuities across several states.