Anantam Highways Trust IPO opens today: Key details
Anantam Highways Trust just opened its IPO, hoping to raise ₹400 crore to boost India's road infrastructure.
The offer is up for grabs until Thursday, and if you're watching the markets, it'll list on BSE and NSE on October 17.
The trust is set up by Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors LLP; its Project Manager and Investment Manager is Dilip Buildcon and aims to generate steady income from tolls and annuities across several states.
GMP is 0; issue lists on October 17
There are four crore units available, each priced between ₹98-₹100.
Most units (75%) are set aside for big institutional investors, while the rest go to non-institutional buyers.
Right now, there's zero gray market premium—so investor excitement seems muted—but with a focus on stable long-term returns in infrastructure, interest could pick up closer to listing day.