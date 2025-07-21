Andhra Pradesh aims to attract $50B investment in electronics components
Andhra Pradesh is going big with a plan to attract $50 billion in investments for making electronic components.
The state's new policy, Electronics Components Manufacturing Policy 4.0, is all about large-scale production and building a tech-friendly ecosystem.
They're highlighting places like Sri City and Hindupur as prime spots for companies—especially those thinking of moving out of Bengaluru or Chennai.
State could become major name in electronics manufacturing
This move isn't just about factories—it's about creating jobs, boosting local skills, and helping India rely less on imported electronics.
With perks like 50% support on capital costs and incentives tied to business growth, Andhra Pradesh hopes to draw in top tech players and startups alike.
If it works out, the state could become a major name in electronics manufacturing—and open up fresh opportunities for young talent.