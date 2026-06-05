Anil Kumar Prasanna's GoodPass targets $250 billion experiences market

GoodPass uses AI for instant bookings

GoodPass uses AI (think ChatGPT) to let you book unique experiences instantly, with real-time prices and availability.

They've already listed 10,000-plus experiences, and crossed $300,000 in sales.

With big partners like Google Things to Do and Air India on board, they're aiming for $6 million to $7 million in annual GMV within the next 18 months, hoping to make your next adventure way easier to plan.