Anil Kumar Prasanna's GoodPass targets $250 billion experiences market
Business
Tired of clunky travel booking sites? GoodPass, started by Anil Kumar Prasanna, is taking on the $250 billion experiences market, which is still mostly offline.
Their mission: make booking cool activities as simple and instant as ordering food online.
GoodPass uses AI for instant bookings
GoodPass uses AI (think ChatGPT) to let you book unique experiences instantly, with real-time prices and availability.
They've already listed 10,000-plus experiences, and crossed $300,000 in sales.
With big partners like Google Things to Do and Air India on board, they're aiming for $6 million to $7 million in annual GMV within the next 18 months, hoping to make your next adventure way easier to plan.