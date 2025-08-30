Next Article
Anlon Healthcare IPO closes today: What next?
Anlon Healthcare's IPO just wrapped up on August 29 and saw strong interest from retail investors.
Share allotment is expected by September 1, with shares hitting demat accounts on September 2.
If you don't get allotted shares, refunds will be processed at the same time.
Shares will list on BSE and NSE
The company's shares are set to list on both BSE and NSE on September 3. Based on current Grey Market Premiums, the listing price could be around ₹93—slightly above the issue price.
To check if you got lucky in the allotment, just head to BSE or NSE's website with your application number and PAN, or use Kfin Technologies's portal for more options like PAN or Demat details.