Anlon Healthcare IPO closes today: What next?

Shares will list on BSE and NSE

The company's shares are set to list on both BSE and NSE on September 3. Based on current Grey Market Premiums, the listing price could be around ₹93—slightly above the issue price.

To check if you got lucky in the allotment, just head to BSE or NSE's website with your application number and PAN, or use Kfin Technologies's portal for more options like PAN or Demat details.