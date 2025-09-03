Anlon Healthcare makes stock market debut: Here's how it's faring
Anlon Healthcare hit the stock market on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, but started off pretty quietly.
Shares opened at ₹92 on the NSE—just a tiny bump up from the ₹91 IPO price—and matched that same ₹91 mark on the BSE.
This mild start was exactly what most market watchers expected, since gray market trends had already hinted at just a slight premium.
IPO oversubscribed 7 times
Despite the calm listing, there was big buzz during the IPO phase: overall demand was strong with subscriptions reaching 7.12 times the available shares.
Retail investors especially went all in, oversubscribing by 47.26 times! Non-institutional buyers showed solid interest too (10.61 times), while institutional investors kept things steady (1.07x).
The ₹121 crore IPO ran from August 26 to August 29 and ended up matching expert predictions almost perfectly.