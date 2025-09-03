Anlon Healthcare makes stock market debut: Here's how it's faring

IPO oversubscribed 7 times

Despite the calm listing, there was big buzz during the IPO phase: overall demand was strong with subscriptions reaching 7.12 times the available shares.

Retail investors especially went all in, oversubscribing by 47.26 times! Non-institutional buyers showed solid interest too (10.61 times), while institutional investors kept things steady (1.07x).

The ₹121 crore IPO ran from August 26 to August 29 and ended up matching expert predictions almost perfectly.