Sensex crosses 80,000 mark as GST council meeting begins

Optimism prevails on street

Tata Steel, Hindalco, and Zomato led today's gains, while Tata Consumer Products and Hero MotoCorp slipped.

VK Vijayakumar from Geojit Investments pointed out that global trade tensions could add some market swings but said India's strong Q1 GDP growth of 7.8% and upcoming GST reforms are giving investors reasons to stay optimistic.

He also mentioned these changes might attract more foreign investment down the line.