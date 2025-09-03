Next Article
Sensex crosses 80,000 mark as GST council meeting begins
Indian stock markets kicked off Wednesday on a positive note, with the Nifty 50 edging up to 24,595 and the Sensex reaching 80,222.
The upbeat start comes as the GST council's two-day meeting gets underway.
Optimism prevails on street
Tata Steel, Hindalco, and Zomato led today's gains, while Tata Consumer Products and Hero MotoCorp slipped.
VK Vijayakumar from Geojit Investments pointed out that global trade tensions could add some market swings but said India's strong Q1 GDP growth of 7.8% and upcoming GST reforms are giving investors reasons to stay optimistic.
He also mentioned these changes might attract more foreign investment down the line.