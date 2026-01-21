Why Anthropic's CEO slammed NVIDIA and AMD at WEF
What's the story
Dario Amodei, the CEO of AI research company Anthropic, has criticized the US government for allowing the sale of high-performance NVIDIA and AMD chips to China. The criticism came during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "I think this is crazy," said Amodei, comparing the decision to selling nuclear weapons to North Korea.
Doubts raised
Amodei questions chipmakers' claims
Amodei also questioned the claims of chipmakers that an embargo on chips is hampering their progress. "The CEOs of these companies say, 'It's the embargo on chips that's holding us back,'" he said. He warned that this decision would have negative consequences for the US in the long run. "We are many years ahead of China in terms of our ability to make chips," he told Bloomberg during the panel discussion.
Security concerns
Amodei highlights national security risks of AI
Amodei stressed the potential national security risks posed by advanced AI models. He described future AI as a "country of geniuses in a data center," warning that it could be controlled by one country or another. The comparison underscored his belief in the importance of regulating chip exports to safeguard national security interests.
Business implications
Remarks could impact Anthropic's business
Amodei's comments at Davos could have an impact on his company's business, given that NVIDIA supplies the GPUs for Anthropic's AI models. The tech giant recently announced a partnership with Anthropic, pledging up to $10 billion in investments.