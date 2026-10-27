Anthropic flags 'catastrophic risks' from AI ahead of major IPO
What's the story
Anthropic has warned that advanced AI systems could pose "catastrophic or existential risks to humanity." The warning comes as the firm prepares for its upcoming stock market listing in the US. The company's valuation is expected to surpass SpaceX's record-breaking initial valuation of around $1.8 trillion last summer. Anthropic plans to list on Nasdaq under the symbol ANT, making it the first fully AI-focused company to go public.
Safety concerns
Concerns raised about potential risks posed by AI systems
In its pre-IPO filing, Anthropic acknowledged concerns and potential risks posed by AI systems.
The company warned that advanced AI systems "could, if not developed, deployed, and operated with appropriate safeguards, oversight, and security measures, pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity, particularly if such systems were misused, replicated, weaponised, or allowed to operate with a high degree of autonomy."
This warning highlights the need for proper oversight and security measures in the development of such technologies.
Business outlook
Anthropic highlights potential risks to its business
Despite its losses, Anthropic has promised to invest heavily in AI development. The company said it would often make "forward investments that may seem irresponsibly large at first glance."
It also warned of potential risks to its ability to safely and competitively develop AI. These include reliance on a small number of cloud computing providers, Taiwanese chipmakers facing high demand, and data centers concentrated in the US.
Tech impact
Investors expect rapid growth and financial losses in Anthropic's finances
Anthropic also highlighted the potential benefits of AI technology. The company envisions it could unlock "millions of virtual agents with the ability to revolutionize every area of human endeavor."
Anthropic's IPO filing reveals rapid revenue growth but no profitability yet. The company reported $16.3 billion in revenue in the first half of this year, which is about 14 times its revenue from the same period last year.
However, it also reported net losses of $80.7 billion during this period.