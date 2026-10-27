Anthropic flags 'catastrophic risks' from AI ahead of major IPO

In its pre-IPO filing, Anthropic acknowledged concerns and potential risks posed by AI systems.

The company warned that advanced AI systems "could, if not developed, deployed, and operated with appropriate safeguards, oversight, and security measures, pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity, particularly if such systems were misused, replicated, weaponised, or allowed to operate with a high degree of autonomy."

This warning highlights the need for proper oversight and security measures in the development of such technologies.