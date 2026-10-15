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Home / News / Business News / Anthropic Q3 revenue jumps 45% to nearly $17B
Anthropic Q3 revenue jumps 45% to nearly $17B
The company is targeting a $2 trillion valuation for its IPO

Anthropic Q3 revenue jumps 45% to nearly $17B

By Mudit Dube
Oct 15, 2026
09:46 am
What's the story

Anthropic, an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up founded by former OpenAI executives, has reported a 45% increase in its third-quarter revenue. The company's revenue hit $16.8 billion, up from $4.7 billion in Q1 and $11.6 billion in Q2. Anthropic is targeting a valuation of over $2 trillion for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

Financial outlook

Investor reveals adjusted profitability in Q3

The investor who attended a pre-IPO meeting with Anthropic's leadership in San Francisco on Wednesday revealed that the company was profitable on an adjusted basis in Q3.

This comes as a positive sign for potential investors ahead of Anthropic's highly anticipated IPO.

The public-market debut is likely to be delayed until after the November US midterm elections, Reuters reported.

Revenue trajectory

Aggressive spending strategy

Despite posting over $8 billion in operating losses last year, Anthropic's revenue skyrocketed twelvefold to nearly $4.6 billion.

The company has pledged at least $518 billion over a decade for cloud services, computing, and infrastructure.

This aggressive spending strategy highlights Anthropic's commitment to building and running AI systems despite the financial challenges it faces in the process.

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Safety concerns

Backing from tech giants and risks of AI systems

As one of the leading generative AI developers with its Claude family of models, Anthropic has been backed by Alphabet's Google and Amazon.

These tech giants are not only investors but also provide computing power and distribution channels.

However, despite its success in developing powerful models, Anthropic has warned about the risks posed by increasingly capable systems.

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