Anthropic to unveil IPO prospectus after September 7
What's the story
Anthropic is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) as investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence start-ups continues to surge. The company plans to release its IPO prospectus shortly after the US Labor Day holiday on September 7, targeting a potential market debut in late September or early October. The upcoming public listing will mark a significant milestone for the AI sector, testing Wall Street's appetite for leading frontier-model developers amid rapid advancements and growing enterprise demand for cutting-edge intelligence solutions.
Strategic decisions
Unique shareholder selling strategy
In a departure from other big tech listings this year, Anthropic is considering letting existing shareholders sell their shares during the IPO.
This strategy was not adopted by SpaceX or Cerebras in their recent public offerings.
The company is also mulling over longer lockup periods than the usual 180 days to ensure stability after its market debut.
Financial expectations
Anthropic's fundraising efforts
Anthropic, having already raised over $130 billion to fund its compute-heavy infrastructure, is projected to surpass the $86 billion raised by SpaceX during its June IPO.
However, it remains unclear how much of Anthropic's offering will be newly issued shares and how much will come from existing holders selling their shares.
Employee involvement
Employee share selling plan in the works
Anthropic is also said to be considering a plan where regular employees would have to sell their shares through pre-defined 10b5-1 trading plans instead of the usual post-earnings selling windows.
This would further set the company apart from other big tech listings this year.