Anthropic's Mythos uncovers tens of thousands of unreported software vulnerabilities

Anthropic warns, launches 10 finance agents

If these bugs are not fixed soon, they could open the door for big ransomware attacks on banks, schools, and hospitals (think serious financial trouble).

Amodei also pointed out that Chinese AI is catching up fast, so there is only a short window for US organizations to patch things up.

To help out, Anthropic has launched 10 new AI agents for finance and rolled out its top-performing Claude Opus 4.7 model into Microsoft Office to help automate complex tasks.