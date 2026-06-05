Apex raises over $200 million, reaches $2.3B valuation, builds satellite busses
Business
Apex, a space tech company launched in 2022, just jumped to a $2.3 billion valuation after pulling in over $200 million from its latest funding round.
It builds satellite busses that host payloads for things like Earth imaging and missile tracking, pretty crucial stuff as space and defense tech keep heating up.
Glade Brook leads round, Kopet CFO
The fresh funds, led by Glade Brook Capital Partners, will help Apex ramp up satellite production with a focus on staying ahead of demand.
The company also brought on Michael Kopet as its new CFO, signaling it's serious about scaling fast and making its mark in the booming space industry.