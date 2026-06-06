Apollo and Blackstone finance $35B Google TPU lease deal

Broadcom backs A1 and A2 tranches

The funding is split into three parts: two tranches backed by chip giant Broadcom for better terms, and a third riskier chunk with higher returns.

Broadcom is providing residual value support for the A1 and A2 tranches if chip-sale proceeds fall short.

Plus, Broadcom plans to work with Apollo and others to build out massive computing power (more than 20 gigawatts of compute capacity through 2028) to serve top AI players like Anthropic and OpenAI.

This move could really shake up how companies access the tech behind next-generation AI tools.