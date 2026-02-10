Apollo Hospitals's profits soar 35% in Q3 FY26

Healthcare services and Apollo HealthCo both delivered solid numbers: healthcare services' revenue climbed 14%, while HealthCo's revenue jumped 20% and its profits doubled. Overall, operating profits (EBITDA) rose by 27%, with healthy margins across segments.

Apollo's ambitious plans include a digital health business IPO

Apollo is sharing the gains with an interim dividend of ₹10 per share and has big plans ahead—like listing its digital health business by FY27 and adding 1,500 new hospital beds.

For anyone interested in how healthcare is growing (or looking for investment cues), Apollo's story is one to watch.