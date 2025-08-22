Apollo shares near record high on stellar Q1 results
Apollo Hospitals shares touched ₹7,960 on Friday, close to their record high, as the company posted impressive Q1 FY26 numbers.
Despite reports of a planned promoter stake sale, investor confidence stayed strong—with revenue up 15% year-on-year to ₹5,842 crore and net profit jumping 42% to ₹432.8 crore.
If you're keeping an eye on healthcare or looking at growth stocks, Apollo's performance stands out.
Plus, plans to add over 4,300 beds in five years and expand their digital platform mean more reach—and more opportunities—for both patients and investors.
A big part of Apollo's momentum comes from its push into digital health and pharmacy distribution.
With a major expansion budget of ₹7,600 crore lined up for new beds and a focus on tech-driven care like Apollo 24/7, they're aiming to stay ahead in India's fast-changing healthcare scene.