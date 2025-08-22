Next Article
Germany's economy shrinks more than expected in April-June quarter
Germany's economy took a bigger hit than predicted, shrinking by 0.3% in the second quarter of 2025 (instead of the 0.1% dip experts guessed).
The main culprit? Industrial production slowed down more than hoped.
Still, there was a tiny bit of good news: people spent just a little more and government spending ticked up too.
Investment and exports also slipped
Investment dropped sharply—down 1.4%—making things even tougher for Germany's economy.
Exports also slipped by 0.1%, so trade didn't offer much help either.
All together, these issues are putting real pressure on Germany to find new ways to bounce back and keep its economy steady moving forward.