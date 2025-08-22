Germany's economy shrinks more than expected in April-June quarter Business Aug 22, 2025

Germany's economy took a bigger hit than predicted, shrinking by 0.3% in the second quarter of 2025 (instead of the 0.1% dip experts guessed).

The main culprit? Industrial production slowed down more than hoped.

Still, there was a tiny bit of good news: people spent just a little more and government spending ticked up too.