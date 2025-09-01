Apple to open Bengaluru and Pune stores this week

Apple is doubling down on its India retail push with two major store openings this week. The tech giant will open Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru on September 2, marking its third outlet in the country. On September 4, it will unveil its fourth store at Pune's Koregaon Park. The back-to-back launches come ahead of the iPhone 17 release and underline Apple's deepening commitment to India, a market it now sees as central to both sales growth and manufacturing.

Market impact Bengaluru's role in India's premium smartphone market Bengaluru contributes nearly 5% of India's premium smartphone sales, making it an ideal location for Apple's retail expansion. The new store will serve as a hub for local entrepreneurs and small business owners to connect with Apple's dedicated Business Team. They will provide tailored guidance, device support, and tools to help these businesses grow.

Community spaces Apple's vision for its retail spaces Wendy Beckman, Apple's VP of Retail Stores for Europe, Middle East and India, said the company sees its stores as more than just retail outlets. She envisions them as community spaces where educators, developers, creatives and entrepreneurs can collaborate and explore Apple technologies. This is part of Apple's ongoing effort to evolve its retail experience and strengthen customer engagement across physical and digital touchpoints.

Digital expansion Enhancing customer experience through digital platforms Beckman highlighted the role of the Apple Store online in extending a premium experience beyond brick-and-mortar stores. It offers expert consultations, product customization, financing flexibility, and trade-in options. She also emphasized the "Today at Apple" program as a way for customers with varied interests to participate in sessions that help them unlock more value from their Apple products.