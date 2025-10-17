Next Article
Apple locks in exclusive US streaming rights to Formula 1
Business
Apple just locked in the exclusive rights to stream Formula 1 in the US, starting in 2026. The five-year deal is a big move for Apple as it expands its live sports offerings.
While exact numbers weren't shared, insiders told CNBC Apple is paying around $140 million a year—way up from ESPN's $90 million per year.
F1 joins Apple's growing list of live sports offerings
With this deal, every F1 practice, qualifying, and race will stream on Apple TV, joining its lineup with Major League Soccer and "Friday Night Baseball."
Some races and sessions will even be free to watch on the app—a nice bonus if you're not a subscriber yet.
This comes as Apple continues its F1 push: its new Formula 1 movie (which made over $628 million globally) drops on Apple TV December 12.