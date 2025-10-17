Apple locks in exclusive US streaming rights to Formula 1

F1 joins Apple's growing list of live sports offerings

With this deal, every F1 practice, qualifying, and race will stream on Apple TV, joining its lineup with Major League Soccer and "Friday Night Baseball."

Some races and sessions will even be free to watch on the app—a nice bonus if you're not a subscriber yet.

This comes as Apple continues its F1 push: its new Formula 1 movie (which made over $628 million globally) drops on Apple TV December 12.