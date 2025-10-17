WOL3D launches India's largest consumer 3D printing farm in Mumbai Business Oct 17, 2025

WOL3D inaugurated BRAHMA, the largest consumer 3D printing farm in India, right in Mumbai.

With over 200 advanced printers and spaces for design, prototyping, and hands-on experiences, they're making it easy to create custom products on demand.

The company is eyeing both Indian and global markets with this move.