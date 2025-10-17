WOL3D launches India's largest consumer 3D printing farm in Mumbai
WOL3D inaugurated BRAHMA, the largest consumer 3D printing farm in India, right in Mumbai.
With over 200 advanced printers and spaces for design, prototyping, and hands-on experiences, they're making it easy to create custom products on demand.
The company is eyeing both Indian and global markets with this move.
BRAHMA isn't just massive—it's built for speed and innovation. Rapid prototyping means product development now takes days instead of weeks.
Brands like Fire-Boltt are already using WOL3D's 3D printing services to quickly test smartwatch designs, skipping the slow traditional methods.
Thanks to its scale and tech, BRAHMA gives WOL3D a real edge.
Their FDM and SLA printers deliver fast, customizable, and eco-friendly manufacturing options—helping meet the rising demand for smart production across different industries.