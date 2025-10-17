Next Article
Karur Vysya Bank's profit hits ₹574cr, total business crosses ₹2Lcr
Business
Karur Vysya Bank just posted a 21% jump in net profit for July-September 2025, hitting ₹574 crore.
The bank's total business crossed ₹2 lakh crore—a solid 15% rise from last year.
For the first half of this financial year, profits are up 17% compared to the same period last year.
Jewel loans rise by 69%
The bank saw strong momentum in lending, with total advances up 15% and retail loans growing by 22%. Jewel loans really took off, rising 69%.
Deposits also rose by 15%, driven by 18% growth in term deposits.
On top of that, the bank's asset quality improved: Gross NPAs dropped to 0.76% from last year's 1.10%.
CEO Ramesh Babu B highlighted their ₹75,000 crore business growth over three and a half years as a demonstration of effective management initiatives.