Karur Vysya Bank's profit hits ₹574cr, total business crosses ₹2Lcr

Jewel loans rise by 69%

The bank saw strong momentum in lending, with total advances up 15% and retail loans growing by 22%. Jewel loans really took off, rising 69%.

Deposits also rose by 15%, driven by 18% growth in term deposits.

On top of that, the bank's asset quality improved: Gross NPAs dropped to 0.76% from last year's 1.10%.

CEO Ramesh Babu B highlighted their ₹75,000 crore business growth over three and a half years as a demonstration of effective management initiatives.