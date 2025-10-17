India's gold reserves cross $100 billion for 1st time ever
India's gold reserves just crossed $100 billion for the first time, reaching $102.365 billion as of October 10, 2025.
This jump is mostly thanks to a huge 65% spike in global gold prices this year, even though the RBI barely added new gold.
Meanwhile, total foreign exchange reserves dipped a bit to $697.784 billion.
Gold's growing share
Gold now makes up 14.7% of India's reserves—the highest since the late '90s and a big step up from under 7% 10 years ago.
The RBI slowed its gold buying to just 4 tons so far in 2025 (compared to 50 tons by this time last year), but price gains have boosted gold's slice of the pie.
This helps keep India's finances steadier when the world economy feels shaky.
Gold as a safe haven
By mid-2025, the RBI's gold stash reached about 880 tons, while it cut back on US Treasury holdings due to rising fiscal and geopolitical risks.
This move shows how gold is becoming a safe haven for India's reserves during global uncertainty.
And as the world's second-biggest gold consumer, India still relies heavily on imports—driven by both tradition and investment needs.