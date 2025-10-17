India's gold reserves cross $100 billion for 1st time ever

Gold's growing share

Gold now makes up 14.7% of India's reserves—the highest since the late '90s and a big step up from under 7% 10 years ago.

The RBI slowed its gold buying to just 4 tons so far in 2025 (compared to 50 tons by this time last year), but price gains have boosted gold's slice of the pie.

This helps keep India's finances steadier when the world economy feels shaky.