JSW Steel to merge overseas subsidiaries, streamline operations
JSW Steel just rolled out plans to overhaul its US business and merge a few Indian subsidiaries.
The board gave the green light today (Friday, October 17, 2025) to consolidate the holding structure for its Texas (Baytown) and Ohio steel operations, along with certain coking coal assets in West Virginia, under a single overseas unit—JSW Steel (Netherlands) B.V.—with the goal of making things run smoother and more efficiently.
Regulatory approval is still needed, but it's a step toward a simpler, stronger setup.
JSW Steel to merge these Indian subsidiaries
Back home, JSW Steel will also merge Amba River Coke, Monnet Cement, and JSW Retail and Distribution into the main company.
This move should help cut down on red tape, make compliance easier, and let the company get more out of its resources—basically, less paperwork and more teamwork.
The overall restructuring is all about boosting performance without letting go of any international investments.