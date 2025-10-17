Next Article
India to spend $7.4B on jet engines, boost local manufacturing
India is gearing up to spend a massive ₹654 billion (about $7.4 billion) by 2035 to buy around 1,100 engines for its next-gen fighter jets, including the homegrown stealth AMCA.
This is a big step toward making India less dependent on foreign tech and more self-sufficient in defense.
AMCA's engine to be co-developed with France's Safran
For the first time, private Indian companies like Tata and Adani are getting a shot at building fighter jet prototypes alongside government players.
India is also teaming up with France's Safran to co-develop a powerful new engine for AMCA, and is upgrading its Sukhoi-30MKI jets with more local tech.
All this signals India's ambition to build world-class military aircraft—right here at home.