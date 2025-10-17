India to spend $7.4B on jet engines, boost local manufacturing

AMCA's engine to be co-developed with France's Safran

For the first time, private Indian companies like Tata and Adani are getting a shot at building fighter jet prototypes alongside government players.

India is also teaming up with France's Safran to co-develop a powerful new engine for AMCA, and is upgrading its Sukhoi-30MKI jets with more local tech.

All this signals India's ambition to build world-class military aircraft—right here at home.