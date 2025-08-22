Apple loses 6th AI expert to Meta since July
Frank Chu, who led key AI projects at Apple, has left to join Meta's Superintelligence Labs.
He's now the sixth top Apple AI expert to make the switch since July 2025, signaling a heated rivalry for AI talent between the two companies—even as Meta slows overall hiring.
Chu's role at Apple and impact on AI leadership
Chu was involved in efforts to develop Siri's search and entertainment features and Apple's large language models.
His exit follows another major departure—Ruoming Pang, who reportedly left with a $200 million package.
These moves raise questions about Apple's grip on AI leadership while Meta doubles down on building its dream team, as some analysts suggest.
Chu joins Meta's MSL Infra team
At Meta, Chu joins MSL Infra—a team focused on building advanced AI infrastructure—led by former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang.
Even with hiring cuts elsewhere, bringing in someone of Chu's caliber shows just how serious Meta is about pushing ahead in the AI race.