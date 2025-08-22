Japan's inflation dips slightly, but BOJ might still raise rates

Core inflation climbs to 3.4%

Core inflation (which leaves out both fresh food and energy) climbed even higher—up 3.4%, fueled by a huge jump in rice prices and more expensive processed foods.

With inflation staying stubbornly high, there's growing talk that the BOJ might finally raise interest rates to help with rising living costs.

Markets are now betting there's about a coin-flip chance of a rate hike by October.