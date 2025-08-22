Next Article
NVIDIA halts production of China-specific AI chip
NVIDIA just told its suppliers to stop making the H20, a special AI chip built for China, after Chinese authorities expressed concerns about information risks.
The halt went out this week to key partners like Amkor Technology and Samsung Electronics.
Chinese authorities concerned about potential risks
Chinese authorities recently called in big names like Tencent and ByteDance to talk about their H20 chip orders, focusing on possible information risks.
NVIDIA says the chip is strictly for business use—not military or government work.
Global tensions complicate tech sales across borders
NVIDIA pointed out that both China and the US avoid using each other's chips in sensitive government systems.
This pause may reflect how global tensions are making it trickier for companies to sell advanced tech across borders.