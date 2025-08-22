NVIDIA halts production of China-specific AI chip

Chinese authorities recently called in big names like Tencent and ByteDance to talk about their H20 chip orders, focusing on possible information risks. NVIDIA says the chip is strictly for business use—not military or government work.

Global tensions complicate tech sales across borders

NVIDIA pointed out that both China and the US avoid using each other's chips in sensitive government systems.

This pause may reflect how global tensions are making it trickier for companies to sell advanced tech across borders.