L&T aims to boost India's nuclear power to 100 GW

L&T isn't just talking—they're acting. The company is working closely with US-based Holtec, which got the green light from the US government to share SMR tech with India. Together, they've even bid on a nuclear project in Abu Dhabi.

Global push for nuclear energy

With over half of India's nuclear projects already under its belt, L&T is set to ride this wave as demand for clean energy skyrockets worldwide—32 countries have committed to expand their current nuclear capacity by three times in the next 10 to 20 years!

The Indian government is backing this shift too, putting ₹20,000 crore into SMR research and making it easier for private players to join the game.

For anyone interested in tech or climate action, this is one space worth watching.