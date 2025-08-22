Next Article
OpenAI probes if Meta, Elon Musk colluded in takeover bid
OpenAI is investigating whether Meta and Elon Musk coordinated behind the scenes during Musk's massive $97 billion takeover attempt.
As part of an ongoing lawsuit, OpenAI has asked Meta for any records about working with Musk or his xAI—including chats between Musk and Mark Zuckerberg about possibly funding the deal.
Meta's stance and ongoing AI moves
Meta isn't thrilled and says any info should come from Musk and xAI, not them.
While this legal tug-of-war plays out, Meta's still making big moves in AI—hiring top OpenAI talent like Shengjia Zhao and pouring $14 billion into Scale AI.
The outcome could seriously shape how these tech giants compete in the AI world.