PMO reviewing DoT proposal to extend Vodafone Idea's repayment deadline

Vodafone Idea needs ₹25,000 crore more just to upgrade networks

The DoT wants to ease things further by stretching out repayment timelines and waiving certain penalties.

Even after the government swapped ₹53,083 crore of debt for company shares, Vodafone Idea still needs another ₹25,000 crore from banks just to upgrade its networks.

With its recent Supreme Court plea for waiving ₹45,000 crore in interest and penalties shot down—and nearly 200 million users relying on its services—the pressure's on for a lifeline.

Everyone's watching to see what the PMO decides next.