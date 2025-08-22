Next Article
China lifts rare earth export curbs: What it means
China has loosened export restrictions on rare earth elements, which are essential for making electronics, EVs, and next-generation technologies.
These curbs ended up causing headaches for Indian manufacturers—think delays in wearables and electric vehicle parts.
Back on track
Rare earths like yttrium are the secret sauce behind magnets and sensors found in EV motors, laptops, and more.
With China easing up, Indian companies can breathe a little easier—costs should stabilize, supply chains get back on track, and there's fresh momentum for India's own tech missions.
Experts still say India needs to ramp up its own mining game so it isn't caught off guard next time.