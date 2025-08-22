Next Article
India, Japan to update 2008 security pact during Modi's visit
India and Japan are about to update their 2008 security pact during PM Modi's visit to Japan next week.
The new agreement will tackle changing Indo-Pacific challenges and boost defense teamwork—including joint naval drills and tech sharing—with an eye on regional stability.
Japan to double its investment in India
Japan plans to double its investment in India to $68 billion over the next decade, aiming to ramp up private sector projects and infrastructure.
This bigger partnership isn't just about money—it's about both countries stepping up as key players in the Indo-Pacific, responding together to rising tensions in the region.