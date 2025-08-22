Rajya Sabha passes online gaming bill: What it means
Big changes are hitting India's online gaming scene after the Rajya Sabha passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.
The law bans all real-money gaming services, no matter the platform.
Because of this, popular sites like Dream11 and Zupee have stopped paid games, and Probo has paused recharges.
Gaming companies to challenge ban in court
The government says the new law is to fight money laundering and illegal fund transfers tied to online gaming.
There are strict penalties: up to ₹1 crore in fines or jail time for those running banned games.
Even celebrities can't promote these platforms anymore—they could get two years in jail if they do.
Banks are also barred from processing payments for these games.
Meanwhile, gaming companies plan to challenge the ban in court, so there's more drama ahead for Indian gamers.