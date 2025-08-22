Rajya Sabha passes online gaming bill: What it means

Gaming companies to challenge ban in court

The government says the new law is to fight money laundering and illegal fund transfers tied to online gaming.

There are strict penalties: up to ₹1 crore in fines or jail time for those running banned games.

Even celebrities can't promote these platforms anymore—they could get two years in jail if they do.

Banks are also barred from processing payments for these games.

Meanwhile, gaming companies plan to challenge the ban in court, so there's more drama ahead for Indian gamers.