Bungie's CEO Pete Parsons is stepping down
After more than two decades at the company, Pete Parsons is leaving his role as CEO of Bungie—the studio behind Destiny 2 and its big expansion, The Final Shape.
Parsons also led Bungie through its $3.6 billion acquisition by Sony in 2022.
Who will lead the company now?
Parsons says he's "passing the torch" to Justin Truman, a longtime Bungie developer who became chief development officer in 2022.
With Truman now leading, fans can expect updates on both Marathon and Destiny later this year—even as the team works through recent layoffs and project delays.