India's exports to China jump nearly 20% in FY25-26 Business Aug 22, 2025

India's exports to China have shot up by almost 20% in the first four months of FY25-26 (April-July), reaching $5.76 billion—up from $4.80 billion during the same stretch last year.

This bounce-back is a big deal after last year's dip, and it's thanks to steady gains in energy, electronics, and agriculture.