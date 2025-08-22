India's exports to China jump nearly 20% in FY25-26
India's exports to China have shot up by almost 20% in the first four months of FY25-26 (April-July), reaching $5.76 billion—up from $4.80 billion during the same stretch last year.
This bounce-back is a big deal after last year's dip, and it's thanks to steady gains in energy, electronics, and agriculture.
Petroleum, electronic goods, and agriculture lead the way
Petroleum exports nearly doubled to $883 million, and electronic goods soared by 202.7% to $521 million.
Agriculture made waves too: oil meals surged 2,656.1%, rice jumped 1,383.3%, and oil seeds rose 1,791.7%.
Even staples like organic chemicals and spices helped push things up.
Reopening of border trade points boosts trade prospects
This spike follows agreements to enhance bilateral trade relations made during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's August 2025 visit to India—including reopening border trade points.
With India's trade deficit with China at $99.2 billion last year, these export gains could help even things out a bit and strengthen ties as both countries navigate global uncertainties together.