Smartworks offloads stake in Cleanmax for ₹99 lakh Business Aug 22, 2025

Smartworks, known for its managed office spaces, has sold most of its shares in Cleanmax DOS Pvt Ltd—dropping its stake from 24.82% to 9.08%.

The ₹99 lakh deal with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited is set to wrap up this week.

With this move, Cleanmax won't be counted as an associate company of Smartworks anymore.