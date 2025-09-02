Apple makes automation a key requirement for manufacturing partners

Product impact

Suppliers to bear costs of automation upgrades

The automation push from Apple covers all its major product lines, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Suppliers are expected to fund their own automation upgrades instead of relying on Apple for financing or equipment. This is a shift from the company's previous practice of investing in tooling and machinery for contract manufacturers. The new requirement is said to be straining supplier margins due to high upfront capital expenditure and operational disruption during robotic system integration.