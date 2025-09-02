The new pay structure has come into effect

TCS has hiked salaries for most employees by 4.5-7%

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:19 pm Sep 02, 202503:19 pm

What's the story

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, has announced a salary hike between 4.5-7% for most of its employees. The company started issuing increment letters from late yesterday evening, with the new pay structure coming into effect from this month. This comes after a series of HR-related announcements in the last two months, including deferring pay hikes amid uncertain market conditions and laying off around 12,000 employees or 2% of its workforce.