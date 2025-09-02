OpenAI hiring 'Content Strategist' for ₹3.45cr: What will they do?
What's the story
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, one of the most advanced AI tools in the world, is looking for a 'Content Strategist' at its San Francisco office. The position comes with an annual salary package between ₹2.72 crore and ₹3.45 crore plus equity. The job listing has gone viral on social media as people find it ironic that a company that created such an advanced AI tool is still looking for a human to strategize content.
Job details
A look at the job description
The job description for the Content Strategist at OpenAI reads, "We're looking for a Content Strategist to define and execute the content strategy for ChatGPT.com." The hired individual will be responsible for creating high-impact content that drives awareness, top-of-funnel traffic, and product adoption. They will have to create, write, and edit high-quality content from landing pages and guides to campaigns.
Experience needed
Candidates must have over 6 years of experience
OpenAI is looking for candidates with six to over 10 years of experience in content strategy, copywriting/growth marketing at a high-growth firm or prominent brand. This comes as several firms around the world are replacing job roles with AI. For instance, San Francisco-based Salesforce recently fired around 4,000 employees as customer support roles were replaced by AI agents.
AI debate
Social media debate on AI v/s humans
The job listing has sparked a debate on social media about the role of AI in content creation. Some users pointed out that if OpenAI still invests in humans for content, then maybe it is time to rethink this assumption that AI can do everything and writers are easily replaceable. Others have noted how this shows how AI and humans can work together to create content at scale quickly.