OpenAI hiring 'Content Strategist' for ₹3.45cr: What will they do?

OpenAI , the company behind ChatGPT , one of the most advanced AI tools in the world, is looking for a 'Content Strategist' at its San Francisco office. The position comes with an annual salary package between ₹2.72 crore and ₹3.45 crore plus equity. The job listing has gone viral on social media as people find it ironic that a company that created such an advanced AI tool is still looking for a human to strategize content.

Job details A look at the job description The job description for the Content Strategist at OpenAI reads, "We're looking for a Content Strategist to define and execute the content strategy for ChatGPT.com." The hired individual will be responsible for creating high-impact content that drives awareness, top-of-funnel traffic, and product adoption. They will have to create, write, and edit high-quality content from landing pages and guides to campaigns.

Experience needed Candidates must have over 6 years of experience OpenAI is looking for candidates with six to over 10 years of experience in content strategy, copywriting/growth marketing at a high-growth firm or prominent brand. This comes as several firms around the world are replacing job roles with AI. For instance, San Francisco-based Salesforce recently fired around 4,000 employees as customer support roles were replaced by AI agents.