MobiKwik shares surge 12% today: Here we decode why

Stocks of One MobiKwik Systems soared as much as 12.83% to an intraday high of ₹267.66 today. The surge came after the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) exited its entire 2.1% stake in the fintech firm. The transaction saw the offloading of some 16.44 lakh equity shares worth ₹39.21 crore in an open market deal. The shares were sold at an average price of ₹238.45 per stock, as per bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Investor activity BofA Securities, SI Investments acquire shares Following ADIA's exit, BofA Securities Europe SA and SI Investments Broking Pvt Ltd bought a combined nine lakh shares or 1.15% stake in One MobiKwik Systems. The shares were acquired at ₹243.61 to ₹248.42 per share, with the total deal amounting to ₹22.12 crore.

Financial performance One MobiKwik Systems reports wider Q1 loss Last month, One MobiKwik Systems reported a consolidated loss of ₹41.9 crore for the June quarter. The loss was significantly wider than the ₹6.6 crore loss in the same quarter last year. The company's revenue from operations also fell 20.7% year-on-year to ₹271.3 crore in Q1 FY26, down from ₹342.2 crore in Q1 FY25, indicating a tough financial period for the fintech firm amid investor changes and market fluctuations.