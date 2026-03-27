Apple offers massive bonuses to keep design team from leaving
Apple is offering its design team massive bonuses (between $200,000 and $400,000 in stock) to stop them from joining competitors like OpenAI.
This move comes after OpenAI recruited over 40 former Apple employees for its hardware division, which is led by former Apple design chief Jony Ive.
The bonuses will roll out over 4 years, showing just how serious Apple is about holding onto its top creative minds.
Apple is also integrating Gemini AI into Siri
OpenAI has been luring away key talent, including Tang Tan (now its chief hardware officer), which puts pressure on Apple's own AI projects like smart glasses and AI-powered AirPods.
To stay ahead, Apple's also teaming up with Google to bring Gemini AI into Siri and is expected to reveal even more new features at WWDC soon.
All in all, Apple's making it clear: it's not letting go of its best people without a fight.