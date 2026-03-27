Apple offers massive bonuses to keep design team from leaving

Apple is also integrating Gemini AI into Siri

OpenAI has been luring away key talent, including Tang Tan (now its chief hardware officer), which puts pressure on Apple's own AI projects like smart glasses and AI-powered AirPods.

To stay ahead, Apple's also teaming up with Google to bring Gemini AI into Siri and is expected to reveal even more new features at WWDC soon.

All in all, Apple's making it clear: it's not letting go of its best people without a fight.