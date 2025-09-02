Apple's first retail store in Bengaluru now open to public

Apple has inaugurated its first retail store in Bengaluru , called Apple Hebbal. The opening marks a major milestone for the tech giant in South India. The new store was opened today at 1pm IST and is Apple's third official outlet in India after Mumbai BKC and Delhi Saket.

Store concept More than just a retail store Apple Hebbal is more than just a retail store. As per the company, it is a "community hub" that embodies Bengaluru's innovative and tech-driven spirit. Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's Senior Vice President of Retail and People, said they are excited to connect with people in the city and inspire them to create, collaborate, and do amazing things with Apple products.

Product range The store features the latest Apple devices Apple Hebbal offers customers hands-on access to the brand's latest devices. The store features the iPhone 16 series, MacBook Pro with Apple's M4 family of chips, iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro, and Apple Watch Series 10. It also stocks the latest accessories such as AirPods 4 and AirTag. The store also offers personalized sessions with Apple Specialists, live product demonstrations, and expert guidance at the Genius Bar.