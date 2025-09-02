NSDL lock-in ends tomorrow, shares worth ₹1,000cr will be available

NSDL is India's biggest securities depository, kind of like a digital vault for stocks and bonds. It handles electronic storage and transfer of these assets and makes sure financial markets run smoothly with its settlement services. For FY2025, NSDL's revenue from operations rose to ₹1,420 crore—up from ₹1,268 crore in FY2024, a 12% increase.

Stellar debut and proposed dividend

NSDL's August 2025 IPO was a hit, raising ₹4,012 crore with demand soaring at 41 times the available shares.

The stock listed at ₹880 (10% above IPO price), shot up to ₹1,425 soon after, and now trades around ₹1,285—up about 60% from its debut.

Plus, there's a proposed 100% dividend with a record date set for September 19.