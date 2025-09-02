Can Fin Homes plans ₹10,000cr NCD issue Business Sep 02, 2025

Can Fin Homes is looking to raise a huge ₹10,000 crore by issuing Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs), which are basically a way for companies to borrow money from investors.

They've got a board meeting lined up on September 3, 2025, to talk through the details.

The plan is for these NCDs to be offered privately and possibly in several rounds.