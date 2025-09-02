Next Article
Can Fin Homes plans ₹10,000cr NCD issue
Can Fin Homes is looking to raise a huge ₹10,000 crore by issuing Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs), which are basically a way for companies to borrow money from investors.
They've got a board meeting lined up on September 3, 2025, to talk through the details.
The plan is for these NCDs to be offered privately and possibly in several rounds.
SEBI compliance
This fundraising idea got the green light at their Annual General Meeting back on August 20, 2025.
If you want more info or official updates, everything's posted on their website.
The company also made it clear they're sticking closely to SEBI regulations throughout this process—so everything's above board.