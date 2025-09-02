Next Article
TCS rolls out salary hikes after 5-month delay
TCS is finally rolling out salary hikes for its junior and mid-level employees, but they're coming five months late and are the smallest in four years.
Starting September 1, 2025, most will see a 4.5%-7% bump (with top performers getting over 10%).
The slow business climate and weaker financial results are behind the modest raises.
Hikes cover fiscal year ending March 2025
These hikes cover the fiscal year ending March 2025 (even though they were supposed to start in April).
Alongside this, TCS is cutting about 2% of its workforce—over 12,000 mid and senior-level jobs—and has paused hiring for experienced roles.
These moves are part of adapting to a challenging IT market where growth has slowed and client decisions are taking longer.