TCS rolls out salary hikes after 5-month delay

These hikes cover the fiscal year ending March 2025 (even though they were supposed to start in April).

Alongside this, TCS is cutting about 2% of its workforce—over 12,000 mid and senior-level jobs—and has paused hiring for experienced roles.

These moves are part of adapting to a challenging IT market where growth has slowed and client decisions are taking longer.