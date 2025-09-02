India cuts fossil power output as renewables hit record high

India's clean electricity generation has increased by 20% in the first half of 2025. The growth has allowed the utilities to cut down on fossil fuel-fired generation by 4%. This is largely due to the record combined output from renewable sources like wind and solar , as well as hydro and nuclear power . According to data from Ember, India's utilities (network of government and private companies) generated a record 236 terawatt hours (TWh) of clean electricity in this period.

Renewable growth Wind generation jumped by 29% to 47.2 TWh The major contributors to this clean electricity surge are wind and solar power. Wind generation jumped by 29% to 47.2 TWh while solar generation rose by 25% to 85 TWh. India's nuclear fleet also contributed with a record output of 29 TWh, along with a year-over-year climb in hydro dam output by 14%.

Energy transition Clean power's record share in India's generation mix The surge across multiple clean energy sources has pushed renewables to a record share of India's power generation mix. In the first half of 2025, clean energy contributed an average of 25% of total generation, up from 21% during the same period in 2024. June marked a milestone, with clean sources accounting for 31% of electricity produced—the highest share ever recorded for that month. As a result, fossil fuel power fell below 70% of the mix for the first time.