India cuts fossil power output as renewables hit record high
What's the story
India's clean electricity generation has increased by 20% in the first half of 2025. The growth has allowed the utilities to cut down on fossil fuel-fired generation by 4%. This is largely due to the record combined output from renewable sources like wind and solar, as well as hydro and nuclear power. According to data from Ember, India's utilities (network of government and private companies) generated a record 236 terawatt hours (TWh) of clean electricity in this period.
Renewable growth
The major contributors to this clean electricity surge are wind and solar power. Wind generation jumped by 29% to 47.2 TWh while solar generation rose by 25% to 85 TWh. India's nuclear fleet also contributed with a record output of 29 TWh, along with a year-over-year climb in hydro dam output by 14%.
Energy transition
Clean power's record share in India's generation mix
The surge across multiple clean energy sources has pushed renewables to a record share of India's power generation mix. In the first half of 2025, clean energy contributed an average of 25% of total generation, up from 21% during the same period in 2024. June marked a milestone, with clean sources accounting for 31% of electricity produced—the highest share ever recorded for that month. As a result, fossil fuel power fell below 70% of the mix for the first time.
Energy shift
Peak fossil fuel dependence for India
The growing share of clean power in India's generation mix indicates that the country's reliance on fossil fuels for electricity may have peaked. If wind and hydro production rise as expected, total clean electricity production could break previous records this year, paving the way for even steeper cuts to fossil fuel generation going forward.