Karbonsteel Engineering to raise ₹59 crore via SME IPO
Karbonsteel Engineering, known for its work in structural engineering and fabrication, is heading to the BSE SME exchange with an IPO aiming to raise ₹59 crore.
They're offering about 37.29 lakh shares at ₹151-₹159 each, with the anchor portion opening for subscription on Thursday.
Karbonsteel aims to expand its Umbergaon facility
The funds will help Karbonsteel expand its Umbergaon facility, pay down debt, and boost working capital—setting them up for bigger projects ahead.
Seren Capital is the lead manager for the IPO. For anyone interested in investing, the minimum bid is set at 800 shares per lot.
The company hopes these moves will strengthen their position across industries like steel plants, railways, and more.