Karbonsteel Engineering to raise ₹59 crore via SME IPO

Karbonsteel aims to expand its Umbergaon facility

The funds will help Karbonsteel expand its Umbergaon facility, pay down debt, and boost working capital—setting them up for bigger projects ahead.

Seren Capital is the lead manager for the IPO. For anyone interested in investing, the minimum bid is set at 800 shares per lot.

The company hopes these moves will strengthen their position across industries like steel plants, railways, and more.