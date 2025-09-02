NFL proposes ₹1.56 dividend for FY25

AGM agenda

The AGM isn't just about dividends—it's also where NFL will review last year's finances and vote on bringing back two directors who are up for reappointment.

Plus, there are some new faces in the mix: nominations for director roles and a fresh secretarial auditor are up for approval too.

So, if you're interested in how big companies make decisions (or just want to know when your payout lands), this meeting covers all the bases.