NFL proposes ₹1.56 dividend for FY25
National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has announced a ₹1.56 per share dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, but it'll only go through if shareholders approve it at their AGM on September 29, 2025.
If all goes well, you'll see that money in your account by October 28.
AGM agenda
The AGM isn't just about dividends—it's also where NFL will review last year's finances and vote on bringing back two directors who are up for reappointment.
Plus, there are some new faces in the mix: nominations for director roles and a fresh secretarial auditor are up for approval too.
So, if you're interested in how big companies make decisions (or just want to know when your payout lands), this meeting covers all the bases.