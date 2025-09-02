Nestle India shares rise 2% despite weaker June quarter results
Nestle India shares rose 2% to ₹1,198 on Tuesday, despite the company posting weaker results for the June 2025 quarter.
While both revenue and net profit slipped compared to earlier periods, investor interest stayed strong.
Nestle India is a constituent of the Nifty 50 index, which may contribute to continued investor interest, although the source does not explicitly link the two.
Revenue and net profit slip compared to earlier periods
After hitting a revenue high of ₹5,503.88cr in March 2025, sales dropped to ₹5,096.16cr by June.
Net profit also fell from last year's ₹3,932.84cr to ₹3,231.54cr this year, and earnings per share slid from ₹40.79 to ₹33.27—so profitability is down overall.
Investors engaged by moves like bonus share issue, stock split
Despite rising debt (debt-to-equity jumped from just 0.01 last year to 0.19 now) and lower profits, moves like a recent bonus share issue and a stock split may have kept investors engaged and contributed to boosting the stock price—even when the numbers aren't perfect.