Nestle India shares rise 2% despite weaker June quarter results Business Sep 02, 2025

Nestle India shares rose 2% to ₹1,198 on Tuesday, despite the company posting weaker results for the June 2025 quarter.

While both revenue and net profit slipped compared to earlier periods, investor interest stayed strong.

Nestle India is a constituent of the Nifty 50 index, which may contribute to continued investor interest, although the source does not explicitly link the two.