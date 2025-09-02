GST Council meeting on September 3-4 to discuss tax slabs

Two main rates proposed

The big idea? Shrinking the current four tax rates (5%, 12%, 18%, 28%) down to just two main ones: 5% and 18%.

There's also talk of a special 40% rate for certain goods.

The goal is to make GST simpler for everyone, but some states are worried about losing revenue—especially if essentials get cheaper.

The Council will try to strike a balance so that both consumers and state budgets come out okay.